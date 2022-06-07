Jun 07, 2022 / 06:55PM GMT

Stephen White Grambling - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Awesome. So Andrew, Humera, thank you so much for that intro. For those who are maybe new to the story in the audience, given I think this is the -- this will be the first time that you've been at this conference with us as a public company, maybe remind us who is your core customer? And what -- how do they typically find Soho House and/or other areas of the Membership Collective Group broadly? And how does that relationship evolve over time?



Andrew Carnie - Membership Collective Group Inc. - President & Director



Yes, great question. So if you think of Soho House, what we look for is cities around the world that have creative hubs. And what we look for is folks that have got creative souls from any industry that can be part of our Soho House community. So when we're looking at cities, like New York or L.A. or you saw in the video, as far as Mumbai and Hong Kong, we know that within those cities, there are creative folks that want to be part of Soho House, and within 5