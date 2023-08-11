Q2 2023 Soho House & Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Bhavesh, and I'll be your conference operator today.



At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Soho House & Co Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the call over to Thomas Allen, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin your conference.



Thomas Glassbrooke Allen - Soho House & Co Inc. - CFO



Thank you for joining us today to discuss Soho House & Co's Second Quarter Financial Results.



My name is Thomas Allen, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer. I'm here with Andrew Carnie, our CEO.



Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs or expectations about future events. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause such differences are described in our SEC filings.



Any forward-looking statements