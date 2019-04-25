Q1 2019 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Cheol Woo Park - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy Head of IR



Greetings, I am Park Cheol Woo, the Head of IR. I express my gratitude to everyone taking part in today's earnings release. We will now begin the 2019 Q1 business presentation.



For this quarter's earnings release, we inform you that Orange Life Insurance has been included as a subsidiary of Shinhan Financial Group as of February 1, 2019, and that Orange Life business results have been included from this quarter.



We have here with us our CSO Park Woo Hyuk, in charge of Strategy; CFO Yu Sung-Hun; and Head of Finance Kim Tae-yeon.



We will first have CFO Yu Sung-Hun's presentation on 2019 Q1 earnings results presentation and then have a Q&A session.



Let me invite CFO Yu Sung-Hun to deliver the 2019 Q1 business results.



Sung-Hun Yu - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. - Deputy President & CFO



Greetings. I am Yu Sung-Hun, the CFO of Shinhan Financial Group. Today, I would like to thank all the shareholders, investors, analysts and