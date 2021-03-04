Mar 04, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the SQM Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Kelly O'Brien, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kelly O'Brien - Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A.-Head of IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call. This conference call will be recorded and is being webcast live. Following this call, you will be able to access the webcast at our website, www.sqm.com. Our earnings press release and our presentation with a summary of the results has been uploaded to our website, where you can also find a link to the webcast. Speaking on the call today will be Ricardo Ramos, CEO; our CFO, Gerardo Illanes; and our Commercial Vice President of Lithium and Iodine of Asia-Pacific, Felipe Smith. We will also be available to help answer any questions following