Mar 04, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the SQM Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Kelly O'Brien, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Kelly O'Brien - Sociedad QuÃmica y Minera de Chile S.A.-Head of IR
Good morning. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call. This conference call will be recorded and is being webcast live. Following this call, you will be able to access the webcast at our website, www.sqm.com. Our earnings press release and our presentation with a summary of the results has been uploaded to our website, where you can also find a link to the webcast. Speaking on the call today will be Ricardo Ramos, CEO; our CFO, Gerardo Illanes; and our Commercial Vice President of Lithium and Iodine of Asia-Pacific, Felipe Smith. We will also be available to help answer any questions following
Q4 2020 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 04, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...