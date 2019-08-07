Q2 2019 Southwestern Energy Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

C. Paige Penchas - Southwestern Energy Company - VP of IR



Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, and welcome to Southwestern Energy's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Bill Way, President and Chief Executive Officer; Clay Carrell, Chief Operating Officer; Julian Bott, Chief Financial Officer; and Jason Kurtz, Head of Marketing and Transportation. Along with yesterday's press release, we also issued our 10-Q, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.swn.com.



Before we get started, I'd like to point out that many of the comments during this call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties affecting outcomes. Many of these