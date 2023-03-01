Q4 2022 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Thomas E. Moran - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. - VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Southwest Gas Holdings Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Earnings Call. Throughout the call, we will be referencing presentation slides, which we have posted to our Investor Relations website. I am joined on today's call by Karen Haller, President and CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings. Rob Stefani, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas Corporation; and Paul Daily, President and CEO of Centuri Group.



Please note that on today's call, the company will address certain factors that may impact this year's earnings and provide some longer-term guidance. Some of the information that will be