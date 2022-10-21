Q3 2022 Sensient Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Stephen J. Rolfs - Sensient Technologies Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Good morning. Welcome to Sensient's third quarter earnings call. I'm Stephen Rolfs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I am joined today by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Earlier today, we released our 2022 third quarter financial results. A copy of the release and our investor presentation is available on our website at sensient.com. During our call today, we will be explaining the differences between our GAAP results and our adjusted results. We did not make any adjustments to our GAAP results for 2022. The adjusted results for 2021 remove the impact of the divestiture-related costs, the results of the operations divested and the