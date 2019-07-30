Jul 30, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Under Armour, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Lance Allega, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin.
Lance Allega - Under Armour, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Development
Thank you, and good morning everyone joining us on today's call to discuss Under Armour's second quarter 2019 results. Participants on this call will make forward-looking statements, and these statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These uncertainties are detailed in this morning's press release and documents filed regularly with the SEC, all of which can be found on our website at underarmour.com.
During our call, we may reference certain non-GAAP financial information, including adjusted currency-neutral terms, which are
Q2 2019 Under Armour Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
