Q3 2021 Under Armour Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Under Armour, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes. It is now my play of serve to hand the conference over to Lance Allega, SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may proceed.



Lance Allega - Under Armour, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you. Good morning to everyone joining on this call this morning for Under Armour's Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. The information provided on today's call will include forward-looking statements that reflect Under Armour's view of its current business as of November 2, 2021. Statements made are subject to risks and uncertainties that are detailed in documents regularly filed with the SEC and the safe harbor statement included in this morning's press release, both of which can be found on our website at about.underarmour.com.



It's important to note that the ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its