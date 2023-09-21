WP Carey Inc Strategic Plan to Exit Office - Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to this call hosted by W. P. Carey to discuss this morning's announcement. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's event is being recorded. After today's prepared remarks, we will be taking questions via the phone line. Instructions on how to do so will be given at the appropriate time.



It's now my pleasure to turn the program over to Peter Sands, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Sands, please go ahead.



Peter Sands - W. P. Carey Inc. - Executive Director & Head of IR



Thank you for joining us. Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that some of the statements made on this call are not historic facts and may be deemed forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from W. P. Carey's expectations are provided in our SEC filings. The consummation of the spin-off and the Office Sale Program are both subject to various conditions and assumptions and may not occur on the anticipated timing or at all, and any changes to either could