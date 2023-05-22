May 22, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



And I would now like to turn the conference over to Elana Holzman, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Elana Holzman - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. - Head of IR



Thank you, Natalie and welcome to ZIM's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Eli Glickman, ZIM's President and CEO; and Xavier Destriau, ZIM's CFO.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding expectations, predictions, projections of future events or results. We believe that our expectations and assumptions are reasonable. We wish to caution you that such statements reflect only the company's current expectations and actual events or results may differ, including materially. You are kindly referred to consider the risk factors and cautionary language