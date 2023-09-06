Sep 06, 2023 / 11:25PM GMT

Adam R. Hotchkiss - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Business Analyst



Great. Well, thanks, everyone, for joining on this last session of the day before the cocktail reception. I hope we're not keeping any of you from that.



Really excited to have Todd McElhatton, CFO of Zuora with us today. My name is Adam Hotchkiss and I cover the emerging software space here at Goldman. So I really appreciate you being here, Todd.



Todd E. McElhatton - Zuora, Inc. - CFO



Thanks for the invite.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Business AnalystGreat. Well, I guess, look, Todd, to get started, for those in the room who are less familiar with Zuora, could you just give us a high-level understanding of what the company does and what you're trying to build the CFO at the business?- Zuora, Inc. - CFOSo a lot of people in here probably used the Zuora product and don't realize it. If you use