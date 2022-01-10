Zevia PBC at ICR Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Jan 10, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Restaurants Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. My name is Andrew Strelzik. I'm BMO's Beverage and Restaurants analyst, and I'm pleased to introduce our next company, Zevia. Zevia is a fast-growing beverage company offering a range of zero sugar, zero calorie, plant-based beverages across a number of categories, including soda, energy drinks and organic tea.



Zevia has an impressive track record of growth over time and a number of exciting opportunities on the horizon. So, we're excited to have with us today from Zevia, CEO, Paddy Spence and President, Amy Taylor. Welcome, and thank you both for spending the time with us today.



Amy E. Taylor - Zevia PBC - President & Director



Morning.



Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Restaurants Analyst



This is going to be a fireside chat. But before we get into the Q&A, I just want to hand it over to Paddy, quickly, for some opening comments. Go ahead, Paddy.



Padraic