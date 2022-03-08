Mar 08, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Bryan Douglass Spillane - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



All right. Well, thanks again for attending both for people virtual and live. Happy to have the Zevia management team here today. We've got Paddy Spence, Chairman and CEO. We also have Amy Taylor, who's President and looking forward to having this conversation.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity ResearchAnd maybe, Paddy, maybe just to start, just to the extent that people don't know the story, you can give us a little bit of just a thumbnail of Zevia? How you got to Zevia and your passion for it?Absolutely. Well, I think the -- I've spent my whole career in the health and wellness space. And about 20 years ago, actually stopped consuming sugar and started using the plant-based sweetener stevia every day. So that led to my discovering Zevia. And what we're on is a journey that is quite exciting, we're addressing a $770 billion global market across soda,