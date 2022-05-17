May 17, 2022 / 12:15PM GMT
Bonnie Lee Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. I think we're going to get started. Hi, everyone. Good morning, and thank you so much for joining us. I'm Bonnie Herzog. I'm the beverage and tobacco and convenience store equity research analyst at Goldman Sachs. I'm really excited to kick off our conference today with our first speakers from Zevia. We have CEO Paddy Spence; and President, Amy Taylor, joining us. Welcome.
And as many of you know, Zevia is an emergent nonalcoholic beverage company that went public only last July. The company, which generated $140 million in sales in 2021, has a full and great portfolio of products that includes carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, mixers and teas, and they're all naturally sweetened with stevia.
So with that, I'm going to take a seat. Welcome again, Paddy and Amy. It's so nice see you both.
Padraic L. Spence - Zevia PBC - Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO
Great to see you. Thank you for having us.
Zevia PBC at Goldman Sachs Global Consumer Conference Transcript
May 17, 2022 / 12:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...