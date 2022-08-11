Aug 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Zevia's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Reed Anderson Managing Director at ICR. Please go ahead.
Reed Alan Anderson - ICR, LLC - SVP
Thank you, and welcome to Zevia's second quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast. On today's call are Paddy Spence, Board Chair; Amy Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Denise Beckles, Chief Financial Officer.
By now, everyone should have access to the company's second quarter 2022 earnings press release and investor presentation filed this morning. This information is available on the Investor Relations section of Zevia's website at investors.zevia.com.
Before we begin, please note that all the financial information presented on today's call is unaudited. Certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation
Q2 2022 Zevia PBC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
