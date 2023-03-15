Mar 15, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Bryan Douglass Spillane - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



All right. We're ready to get started with our next presentation, which is our next fireside, which is with Zevia. And I'm really pleased today to have Amy Taylor with us along with Denise Beckles. A lot of exciting things going on at Zevia and...



Amy E. Taylor - Zevia PBC - CEO, President & Director



Right now.



Bryan Douglass Spillane - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Right now. So maybe, Amy, to lead off, can you just give us a little bit of the elevator pitch, what [drew you] the company, a little bit of history, but maybe just a starting point, just orientate us to kind of what led you to Zevia.



Amy E. Taylor - Zevia PBC - CEO, President & Director



Yes, I will do exactly that and then maybe pitch it to Denise to get her perspective on what drew her as well, which has been really central to our success in the early going. But -- so Zevia, zero sugar, zero