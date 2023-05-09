Q1 2023 Zevia PBC Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Zevia PBC Q1 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host Reed Anderson with ICR. Thank you. You may begin.



Reed Alan Anderson - ICR, LLC - SVP



Thank you, and welcome to Zevia's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. On today's call are Amy Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Denise Beckles, Chief Financial Officer. By now, everyone should have access to the company's first quarter 2023 earnings press release and investor presentation filed this morning. This information is available on the Investor Relations section of Zevia's website at investors.zevia.com.



Before we begin, please note that all financial information presented on today's call is unaudited. Certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.Â These