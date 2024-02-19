Dodge & Cox Bolsters Position in Johnson Controls International PLC

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Overview of Dodge & Cox's Latest Investment Move

On January 31, 2024, the esteemed investment firm Dodge & Cox made a significant addition to its portfolio by acquiring 7,496,500 shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI, Financial), a leader in building technologies and solutions. This transaction, executed at a price of $52.69 per share, has increased the firm's total holdings in JCI to 74,965,000 shares, marking a substantial impact of 0.27% on the portfolio. The addition has also adjusted Dodge & Cox's position in JCI to 2.65% of its portfolio, with the firm now holding an 11.00% stake in the company.

Dodge & Cox: A Legacy of Value Investing

Founded in 1930, Dodge & Cox stands as a paragon of value investing, guided by a collective decision-making process. The firm's Investment Policy Committees are at the heart of its investment strategy, ensuring continuity in philosophy, research, and culture. Dodge & Cox's approach is characterized by a relentless pursuit of superior relative value, favoring long-term investments in undervalued companies with promising earnings and cash-flow prospects. 1757012398994255872.png

Strategic Expansion of Dodge & Cox's Portfolio

The recent acquisition of JCI shares represents a strategic move by Dodge & Cox, further cementing the stock's position within its diverse portfolio. With a current portfolio allocation of 2.65% to JCI, the firm has demonstrated confidence in the company's future performance. This trade not only reflects Dodge & Cox's investment acumen but also its commitment to capitalizing on market opportunities that align with its value-driven philosophy.

Johnson Controls International PLC: A Snapshot

Johnson Controls International PLC, headquartered in Ireland, has been a prominent player in the construction industry since its IPO in 1965. The company specializes in HVAC systems, building management, fire and security solutions, and industrial refrigeration units. With a diverse range of segments including Building Solutions Asia Pacific, EMEA/LA, North America, and Global Products, JCI generated nearly $27 billion in revenue in fiscal 2023.

Financial Health and Market Position of JCI

As of the latest data, Johnson Controls boasts a market capitalization of $37.82 billion and a stock price of $55.5, reflecting a modest undervaluation according to GuruFocus metrics. The stock's PE ratio stands at 18.08%, and it is currently rated as "Modestly Undervalued" with a GF Value of $70.33. JCI has experienced a 5.33% gain since Dodge & Cox's trade and a staggering 2457.6% increase since its IPO. Despite a slight year-to-date dip of -2.77%, the company's financial strength and market performance remain robust. 1757012379515908096.png

Comparative Analysis of Investor Interest in JCI

Dodge & Cox's recent trade places it as the largest shareholder in JCI, a testament to its belief in the company's value proposition. Other notable investors such as Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) also maintain positions in JCI, although none hold as significant a stake as Dodge & Cox.

Valuation and Performance Metrics of JCI

JCI's valuation is supported by a GF Value Rank of 9/10, indicating strong potential for investment. The company's historical performance and growth prospects are further underscored by its GF Score of 88/100, suggesting a high potential for outperformance. With a solid Profitability Rank of 7/10 and a Growth Rank of 8/10, JCI's financial health and expansion trajectory are well-recognized in the industry.

Concluding Insights on Dodge & Cox's JCI Trade

The acquisition of additional shares in Johnson Controls International PLC by Dodge & Cox is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy and reflects confidence in JCI's future growth. As the company continues to innovate and expand within the construction industry, Dodge & Cox's increased stake positions it to potentially reap the benefits of JCI's market performance and intrinsic value. This trade not only diversifies Dodge & Cox's portfolio but also highlights the firm's commitment to value investing and its ability to identify companies with strong long-term prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.