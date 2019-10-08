Acciona SA Nordex- Capital Increase & Tender Offer Transcript

Oct 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Raimundo FernÃ¡ndez-Cuesta;Executive Director-Corporate Transactions&Investor Relations -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending this conference call on such short notice. The purpose of this short call is to take you through the facts of the transaction we have announced early today, by which ACCIONA is subscribing a direct placement of Nordex shares and launching a tender offer for 100% of Nordex.



Let me start with Slide 3 with an overview of the transaction. ACCIONA has agreed to accept Nordex's invitation to subscribe to a private placement of new Nordex shares, representing a 10% capital increase. This accelerated capital increase has been offered specific to ACCIONA as the long-term anchor [in Nordex] with a 29.9% stake. This invitation is fully supported by both the Management and Supervisory Boards of Nordex.



The subscription price is EUR 10.21 per share, which is the volume weighted average price of the last 3 trading days. As a result of the capital increase, Nordex raises