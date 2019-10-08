Oct 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Raimundo FernÃ¡ndez-Cuesta;Executive Director-Corporate Transactions&Investor Relations -
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending this conference call on such short notice. The purpose of this short call is to take you through the facts of the transaction we have announced early today, by which ACCIONA is subscribing a direct placement of Nordex shares and launching a tender offer for 100% of Nordex.
Let me start with Slide 3 with an overview of the transaction. ACCIONA has agreed to accept Nordex's invitation to subscribe to a private placement of new Nordex shares, representing a 10% capital increase. This accelerated capital increase has been offered specific to ACCIONA as the long-term anchor [in Nordex] with a 29.9% stake. This invitation is fully supported by both the Management and Supervisory Boards of Nordex.
The subscription price is EUR 10.21 per share, which is the volume weighted average price of the last 3 trading days. As a result of the capital increase, Nordex raises
Acciona SA Nordex- Capital Increase & Tender Offer Transcript
Oct 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...