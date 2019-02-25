DPW Holdings Inc Investor Conference Transcript

Feb 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Milton Charles Ault - DPW Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Chairman



All right, everybody. Welcome to the DPW Holdings Investor Day. It's something that I wish we were having when the price was a little bit better, but we're not going to focus on price, we're going to focus on value today. Can I have the next slide.



William B. Horne - DPW Holdings, Inc. - CFO & Director



Here.



Milton Charles Ault - DPW Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Chairman



The entire presentation today, those of you who are in the audience and those of you who are on the Internet and those of you who will be watching this in the future, because it will be up live for 1 year, there is a Safe Harbor, I'm not going to read the whole thing, but when you're watching this or reading this, we expect you to have read the Safe Harbor statement. Our statements are forward-looking, and for argument's sake, this covers everything we need to cover in terms of Safe Harbor.



The presentations will be done today. We already had breakfast, thank you guys for coming.