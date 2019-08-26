DPW Holdings, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Darren M. Magot - DPW Holdings, Inc. - CEO of Digital Farms Inc.



Good afternoon. Welcome to the Digital Farms investor presentation. This is Darren Magot, CEO of Digital Farms. I'm here with Todd Ault, III, CEO of DPW Holdings. We're going to begin the call now. We're going to start by reading the safe harbor act. I'm going to introduce [Kailey] to do that now.



Unidentified Company Representative -



This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements about DPW Holdings, Inc., expectations regarding the market demand, future financial performance, the implementation of strategic plans and future growth. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.



DPW does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other