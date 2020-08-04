Aug 04, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Milton Charles Ault - DPW Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Chairman
Well, excellent, excellent. Amos, we'll get started in a minute. We're just letting people join real quick.
Amos Kohn - Coolisys Technologies, Inc. - President & CEO
Okay.
Milton Charles Ault - DPW Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Chairman
Joe, can you hear me okay? We all good, audio-wise?
Unidentified Company Representative -
Audio-wise, it sounds fine.
Milton Charles Ault - DPW Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Chairman
Excellent.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Okay. It looks like we've slowed. There will probably be people popping in and out, but it looks like we've slowed. We should be okay, 150 people online.
Milton Charles Ault - DPW Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Chairman
Excellent. Let's go. All right. So my name is Todd Ault, I'm the Chairman and CEO of DPW Holdings, listed on the NYSE
DPW Holdings, Inc. - Special Call Transcript
