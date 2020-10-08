DPW Holdings Inc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Oct 08, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Milton Charles Ault - DPW Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Chairman



All right, everybody. Thanks for joining us. Let me get started with the forward-looking statements, which is a normal thing we have to do every single time, but welcome to the Second Annual Investor Day. I know the last one we had was in New York, in person, and it was an all-day event. But today, it will be shorter. We're going to have each company comment about 20 minutes at a time, followed by a few questions, and then we'll go through the introductions real quickly here. So we can get started on the safe harbor. Thank you.



Darren M. Magot - DPW Holdings, Inc. - CEO of Digital Farms Inc.



Good morning. The safe harbor is provided within the presentation. However, it sets this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the statements about DPW Holdings, Inc.; DPW; expectations regarding the market demands; future financial performance; the implementation of strategic plans and future