Q3 2021 Ault Global Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Milton Charles Ault - Ault Global Holdings, Inc. - Founder & Executive Chairman
Hello, everybody. Good morning. It is the Third Quarter Conference Call. And to me, more importantly, a Seminal event, as I said in the press release, about the future of the company. On the call today, Ken Cragun, our CFO, Ken say hello.
Kenneth S. Cragun - Ault Global Holdings, Inc. - CFO
Morning.
Milton Charles Ault - Ault Global Holdings, Inc. - Founder & Executive Chairman
We have Will Horne, our CEO, and my business partner of many years, he's on the call, Will?
William B. Horne - Ault Global Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Vice Chairman
Good morning.
Milton Charles Ault - Ault Global Holdings, Inc. - Founder & Executive Chairman
And we have Chris Wu, President of Ault Alliance. Chris has been a recent addition, back in July, super smart, Chris say, hello my friend.
Christopher K. Wu - Ault Global Holdings,
Nov 22, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
