Sep 06, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Milton Charles Ault - BitNile Holdings, Inc. - Founder & Executive Chairman



Welcome to the conference call, guys. It's Todd Ault. I've got Ken Cragun and the CFO of BitNile Holdings. I got Marcus Charuvastra, the President and Chief Revenue Officer of TurnOnGreen Imperalis.



Now for purposes of this conversation, we all know that Imperalis is the company that acquired TurnOnGreen. We all agree -- sorry about that. We're going to be simulcasting on a couple of different channels. So we have a little bit of difficulty. But for purposes of this conversation, we are going to read the forward-looking statements, and then we're going to have a couple of like guidelines to understand what we're referring to.



But we refer to Imperalis, that's the public company, and Imperalis is ultimately now today TurnOnGreen. That transaction is closed. The merger is done, and they're all one big happy company. I urge you refer to today's 8-K and understand that Amos and his team are going to be running their own show, but we are still the largest shareholder until we make the distribution.



I