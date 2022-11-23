Nov 23, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of BitNile Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Ken Cragun, Chief Financial Officer of BitNile Holdings, Inc. Mr. Cragun, the floor is yours.
Kenneth S. Cragun - BitNile Holdings, Inc. - CFO
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Ken Cragun, the Chief Financial Officer of BitNile Holdings, Inc. It's now 9 a.m., and I call to order this annual meeting. I will act as Chairman of this meeting, and I would like to take this opportunity to welcome you to our annual meeting. David Katzoff will act as Secretary of the meeting and has been appointed to act as Inspector of Election.
The meeting has been called for the matters set forth in the proxy statement dated September 23, 2022. The affidavit of mailing, establishing that notice of the meeting was duly given and has been delivered to us. The affidavit of mailing is approved and will be incorporated into the minutes of this meeting. Holders of record, at the
Bitnile Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 23, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...