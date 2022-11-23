Bitnile Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of BitNile Holdings, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Ken Cragun, Chief Financial Officer of BitNile Holdings, Inc. Mr. Cragun, the floor is yours.



Kenneth S. Cragun - BitNile Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Ken Cragun, the Chief Financial Officer of BitNile Holdings, Inc. It's now 9 a.m., and I call to order this annual meeting. I will act as Chairman of this meeting, and I would like to take this opportunity to welcome you to our annual meeting. David Katzoff will act as Secretary of the meeting and has been appointed to act as Inspector of Election.



The meeting has been called for the matters set forth in the proxy statement dated September 23, 2022. The affidavit of mailing, establishing that notice of the meeting was duly given and has been delivered to us. The affidavit of mailing is approved and will be incorporated into the minutes of this meeting. Holders of record, at the