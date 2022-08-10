Aug 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Tobi Fischbein - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd - Group CFO



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Bezeq's 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call.



I am Tobi Fischbein, Bezeq Group's CFO.



With us from the Bezeq Group senior management team are Mr. Gil Sharon, Bezeq's Chairman; Mr. Ran Guron, Bezeq's newly appointed CEO; Mr. Yochai Benita, CFO of our subsidiaries Pelephone, yes and Bezeq International.



Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Slide 2 of our Q2 investor presentation, which also applies to any statement made during this call. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded. After presenting our quarterly results, you will have the ability to ask questions by raising your hand virtually.



Let me now turn the call over to our Chairman, Mr. Gil Sharon, for his opening remarks. After his introduction, I will then continue the presentation of our group financial highlights, followed by Ran, who will be discussing Bezeq Fixed-Line's results. And Yochai will conclude with the results