May 17, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Tobi Fischbein - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd - Group CFO



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Bezeq's 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. I'm Tobi Fischbein, Bezeq Group CFO. With us from the Bezeq Group's senior management team are Mr. Gil Sharon, Bezeq's Chairman; Mr. Ran Guron, Bezeq's CEO; and Mr. Ilan Sigal, CEO of Pelephone and yes.



Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Slide 2 of our Q1 2023 investor presentation. which also applies to any statement made during today's call. After presenting our quarterly results, we will have a Q&A session. Let me now turn the call over to our Chairman, Mr. Gil Sharon, for his opening remarks. After his introduction, I will continue the presentation of our group financial highlights, followed by Ran, who will discuss Bezeq fixed-line results, and Ilan, who will address the results of Pelephone and yes. Gil?



Gil Sharon - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd - Chairman

