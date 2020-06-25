Cascades Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Alain Lemaire - Cascades Inc. - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. My name is Alain Lemaire, Executive Chairman of the Board of Cascade. As you can see, this year, we are owning this assembly in a virtual format for the very first time in our history because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions of unprecedented magnitude. While we feel it is important to meet our shareholders in person, the decision to go virtual this year proved necessary. Your help as well as that of our employees, our customers and our partners must come first and ours, too, of course. Even if we can't meet in person, our goal today is to ensure that you can fully participate in our annual meeting. I invite you to ask questions and vote on each of the topics as if you were participating in person, thank you for joining us. This meeting will be conducted in French, but simultaneous translation in English is available, as you may have noticed when you log on to the platform. I hereby declare the meeting open. I will act as Chair of