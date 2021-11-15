Ceres Global Ag Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Robert W. Day - Ceres Global Ag Corp. - CEO, President & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome. I am Robert Day, President and CEO of Ceres Global. As you are aware, for the second year in a row, this is a virtual meeting. In light of the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Ceres Global has decided that this virtual-only format is the safest method of hosting this meeting while still allowing us to reach the greatest number of our shareholders possible. We thank you for joining us.



Before turning the meeting over to the Chairman for formal business of this Annual Meeting of Shareholders, I will provide you with the following cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information. In the course of today's meeting, representatives of Ceres Global may in our remarks or in response to questions, make certain statements which are forward-looking statements and provide certain information, which is forward-looking information. These forward-looking