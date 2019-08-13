Aug 13, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to CEZ Group's First Half 2019 Results Conference Call. I will now hand you over to your host, Ms. Barbara SeidlovÃ¡, Head of Investor Relations Department. Madam, please go ahead.
Barbara SeidlovÃ¡,CEZ - a. s. - Head of IR
Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. I will introduce today's speakers. As usually, I have here Martin NovÃ¡k, the Chief Financial Investor -- sorry, Chief Financial Officer; and Pavel Cyrani, the Executive Sales and Strategy Officer.
I will hand over to Martin to start with the presentation.
Martin NovÃ¡k - CEZ, a. s. - Vice Chairman & CFO
Thank you. So good afternoon and good morning, everybody.
I will cover first part of the presentation, then hand over to Pavel, and then finish with operational team results.
So when you look at our financial and operating result for first 6 months, I need to say that we are definitely happy with achieving EBITDA growth of 19%, where EBITDA has
Half Year 2019 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
