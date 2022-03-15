Q4 2021 CEZ as Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Barbara SeidlovÃ¡,CEZ - a. s. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome at our regular quarterly conference call today on 2021 results and the outlook for 2022. The presentation will be given by Martin NovÃ¡k, Chief Financial Officer; and Pavel Cyrani, Chief Sales and Strategy Officer.



Now I'm handing over to Martin to start.



Martin NovÃ¡k - CEZ, a. s. - CFO, Deputy CEO of Operations & Director



Thank you. So good afternoon, good morning, everybody. Let me start with financial highlights of 2021.



On the first slide, you can see that our operating revenue increased by 7%. EBITDA decreased slightly by 2% year-on-year. Net income is 81% higher. Adjusted net income is 3% lower, meaning basically flat. It reached CZK 22.3 billion. Market capitalization