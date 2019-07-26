Q2 2019 Cofinimmo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Jul 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Today, I am pleased to present Mr. Jean-Pierre Hanin, CEO; Jean Kotarakos, CFO; and SÃ©bastien Berden, COO, Health Care.



Jean-Pierre Hanin - Cofinimmo SA - Interim COO, MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for dialing into this conference call and for being with us for the presentation of Cofinimmo's 2019's half year's results. Today, I'm joined in the room by my colleagues, Jean Kotarakos, CFO; FranÃ§oise Roels, Chief Corporate Affairs and Secretary General; SÃ©bastien Berden, COO, Health Care. Yeliz Bicici is not with us due to holiday period. And we have also our Head of Finance, our Head of Treasury and our Communication and Investor Relations team.



So let's start with Slide #3. In a nutshell, the past half year ended with very good results above budget. Since the beginning of the year, we invested about EUR 425 million, of which about EUR 400 million exclusively in health care real