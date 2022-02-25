Feb 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jean Kotarakos
Cofinimmo SA - CFO & Executive Director
* Jean-Pierre Hanin
Cofinimmo SA - Interim COO, MD, CEO & Director
* SÃ©bastien Berden
Cofinimmo SA - COO of Healthcare
* Yeliz Bicici
Cofinimmo SA - COO Offices & Real Estate Development
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Frederic Renard
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst
* Herman Van Der Loos
Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst
* Steven Boumans
ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for holding, and welcome to the Cofinimmo 2021 Annual Results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over the conference to Mr. Jean-Pierre Hanin. Please go ahead, sir.
Q4 2021 Cofinimmo SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...