Nov 10, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Sophie Cagnard - Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA-Head of IR&Group Corporate Communications Director



Thank you, Alice, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Richemont's half year results presentation for the period ended 30th September 2023.



Here with us today are Johann Rupert, Chairman; Jerome Lambert, Group Chief Executive Officer; Burkhart Grund, Group Chief Finance Officer; Cyrille Vigneron, Cartier Chief Executive Officer; and James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive.



I would like to remind you that the company announcement and results presentation can be downloaded from richemont.com, and that the replay of this audio webcast will be