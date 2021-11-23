Clariant AG Virtual Capital Market Day Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas Schwarzwaelder - Clariant AG - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to Clariant's 2021 Capital Markets Day. I'm excited and inspired to be your host today. Unfortunately, we are not able to meet in person as we all continue facing the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe. Today's event is fully compliant with the current COVID regulations. Therefore, we are streaming our presentations and will afterwards have an interactive virtual Q&A session to engage in the best way possible under these circumstances. Let me start with some housekeeping items.



I would like to remind all participants that the presentation includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Participants are therefore encouraged to refer to the disclaimer at the end of today's presentation.



This morning, we published a press release and just recently also the Capital Markets Day presentation. A recording of this event will be available shortly after the conclusion and all materials can be found in the Capital Markets Day section