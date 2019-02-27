Feb 27, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Doug, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to FibraHotel's 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Earnings Conference Call.



Joining us from FibraHotel are Mr. SimÃ³n Galante, CEO; Mr. Eduardo Lopez, General Manager; Mr. Edouard Boudrant, CFO; and Mr. Guillermo Bravo, CIO. With that, I'd