Deutsche Boerse AG Investor Day Transcript

May 22, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Jan Strecker - Deutsche BÃ¶rse Aktiengesellschaft-Head of IR
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2019 Investor Day of Deutsche BÃ¶rse Group. I would also like to welcome all the participants that have enjoyed today's event via our live video stream.
With me is the entire Executive Board of Deutsche BÃ¶rse, chaired by Theodor Weimer. Theodor will kick off today's presentation and afterwards the Executive Board members Stephan Leithner, Thomas Book, Christoph BÃ¶hm, Hauke Stars and Gregor Pottmeyer will present their areas of responsibility. At around 11:30 or 11:45, we will commence the Q&A session. And afterwards, we're happy to continue some of the discussions during lunch.
With this, let me now hand over to you, Theodor.
Theodor Weimer - Deutsche BÃ¶rse Aktiengesellschaft-CEO&Chairman of Executive Board
Thank you, Jan. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this year's Capital Markets Day of Deutsche BÃ¶rse. I'm really glad
