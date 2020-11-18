Deutsche Boerse AG Investor Day (Frankfurt & virtual) Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Jan Strecker - Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG-Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Deutsche BÃ¶rse Group Investor Day 2020. The event today is split into 2 parts. During the first part, which will last around 60 minutes, we are presenting our midterm growth strategy, Compass 2023. The second part will be the Q&A session.



For financial analysts and investors, there is the possibility to register questions already during the entire event via the Q&A tool below the video screen you see in front of you.



Let me now hand over to our first presenter, Theodor Weimer, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche BÃ¶rse. Theodor, the floor is yours.



Theodor Weimer - Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG-CEO&Chairman of Executive Board



Thank you, Jan. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, as well from my side. Thank you for joining our today's Investor Day. I do hope we will have an exciting 2 hours together.



We've named our today's session, Growth in Uncertain