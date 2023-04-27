Deutsche Boerse AG Conference Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG conference call for analysts and investors. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to Mr. Jan Strecker.



Jan Strecker - Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG-Head of IR



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us at such a short notice to go through this morning's announcement. With me are Theodor Weimer, CEO; Stephan Leithner, Executive Board Member responsible for pre and post trading; and Gregor Pottmeyer, CFO. Theodor will take you through the presentation, and afterwards, we will be happy to take your questions.



This conference call replaces our regular earnings call that was originally scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CET today. We will not go into any of the details of the first quarter results during the presentation, but you are very welcome to ask results-related questions during the Q&A. The link to the presentation material for this call has been sent out via email this morning and can also be downloaded from the Investor