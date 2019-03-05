Q4 2018 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Tuesday, the 5th of March 2019. I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Jan Rindbo, CEO of NORDEN.



Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO



Thank you, and welcome to the presentation of NORDEN's annual results for 2018. Thank you for dialing in. My name is Jan Rindbo, and I am the CEO of NORDEN. CFO, Martin Badsted, and I will be presenting our results today. I trust you have all found time to download the accompanying presentation available on our website. We will go through selected slides, and we'll refer to the specific slides as we go along.



Please note that this presentation and the following Q&A session will be recorded and made available on our website.



Slide #2, please. The agenda for today will be as follows. I will start by