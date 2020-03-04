Q4 2019 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
The line is now open. Sir, you may go ahead.
Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO
Thank you very much, and welcome to the presentation of NORDEN's annual results for 2019. Thank you for dialing in. My name is Jan Rindbo, and I'm the CEO of NORDEN. CFO, Martin Badsted, and I will be presenting our results today.
I trust you have all found time to download the accompanying presentation available on our website. We will go through selected slides, and we'll refer to the specific slide as we go along. Please note that this presentation and the following Q&A session will be recorded and made available on our website.
Slide #2, please. The agenda for today will be as follows: I will start by outlining the highlights of the quarter and our guidance for 2020. Martin will then give you an update on 2019 and results in the individual business units, following which, I will present our new business unit structure. We will then give you our view on the market outlook. And finally, I will conclude with a few
Mar 04, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
