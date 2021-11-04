Q3 2021 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to the presentation of NORDEN's third quarter results for 2021. Thank you for dialing in or following the presentation online. My name is Jan Rindbo, and I'm the CEO of NORDEN. Together with our CFO, Martin Badsted, we will today, be presenting our Q3 results. You can follow the presented slides on screen or by downloading the presentation from our website. We will refer to the slide numbers for those of you dialing in.



Turning to Slide 2. You can see today's agenda outlined. We will start with presenting the main highlights of Q3, both on a group level and for each of the three business units. Following this, we will