Q3 2023 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the NORDEN Q3 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Elliot, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand over to Stig Frederiksen, Head of Investor Relations. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.



Stig Frederiksen -



Thank you very much, and thanks for listening in. Before I hand over the word to Jan, just to remind you our forward-looking statements. Please read what we have in here. And then I will give the word to Jan.



Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO



All right. Thank you very much and welcome to this conference call. NORDEN delivered a strong financial result in the third quarter of 2023 with a profit of $99 million and a return on equity of 27%. This was based on high coverage in dry cargo and a continued strong tanker market. We have seen a challenging dry cargo market during the quarter where spot rates have been down, and that is due to a weaker global demand and a more normalized congestion