Full Year 2020 Diploma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Diploma full year results webcast and conference call.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Johnny Thomson, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Jonathan Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our call. I hope you're all well. I welcome you to Diploma's full year strategy and results update. I'm joined by our CFO, Barbara Gibbes. Shortly, I'll give an overview of the year. Barbara will then take you through the financial performance, and I'll return to update you on our progress with the strategy, a review of the businesses and our outlook. There'll be plenty of time for questions and answers at the end.



So a year ago, I set out the global strategy. So much has happened since then, obviously. But despite the environment, it's been an excellent year of progress with our objectives. We continue to focus our growth in key markets and products, looking to build high-quality, scalable businesses for organic growth. Two standout achievements from this