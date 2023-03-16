Mar 16, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Diploma Webcast and Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. And now at this time, I would like to turn the call over to Johnny Thomson, CEO. Please go ahead.



Jonathan D. Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and thank you to everyone for joining us today at short notice. I'm joined here, as usual, by Chris Davies, CFO. Hopefully, you'll have seen the RNS that we released this afternoon U.K. time, through which we've announced another really exciting acquisition for Diploma, Tennessee Industrial Electronics, which we're very pleased about. We've also today given some color on what we see as a very positive active acquisition pipeline ahead of us in the short to medium term, and therefore, our proposal to raise up to 7.5% from our shareholders in equity to support that.



I'll take you through 5 minutes or so of context, and then we can hand over as usual to questions and answers. So I suppose the context really from a Diploma performance and strategy perspective is, first of all, on