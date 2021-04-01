ECN Capital Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 01, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Mary Beth Koenig - ECN Capital Corp. - Senior VP, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary



Good morning. My name is Mary Beth Koenig. I am the Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of ECN Capital Corp. I would like to provide the usual caution that to the extent we make forward-looking statements about our business or prospects in the course of today's meeting, any such statements are based on management's beliefs and opinions and are subject to risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to vary. I would direct you to the detailed discussion of risk factors set out in our AIF and in our fiscal 2020 MD&A.



I will now turn the meeting over to our Chairman, Mr. Bill Lovatt.



William Wayne Lovatt - ECN Capital Corp. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Mary Beth. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Bill Lovatt. I'm Chairman of the Board. We have members of our Board of Directors and management in attendance virtually today. We look forward to proceed through our annual business at today's meeting.