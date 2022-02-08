Feb 08, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
John B. Wimsatt - ECN Capital Corp. - Head of Corporate Development & IR
Good afternoon. Welcome, everybody, to ECN's 2022 Investor Day. We're really excited today to talk through each of our businesses and give you a good summary of where we are as a company.
Just on Page 6, a quick agenda review and presentation structure. The Investor Day is obviously starting here, and we'll run presentations of each of the companies, Kessler; Triad; and our latest, Source One, which we're excited to talk about. We'll have about a 5-minute break between sessions, and we'll follow that up with an executive summary. At 4:00 this afternoon, we'll have a live moderated Q&A, just like last year. For those that have questions, please enter them in the webcast portal or e-mail the questions to Investor Day at ecncapitalcorp.com, and we'll address them during the Q&A session. Thanks.
And with that, I'm going to introduce Steve Hudson for an introduction. Thank you.
Steven K. Hudson - ECN Capital Corp. - CEO & Executive Director
Thanks, John, and
ECN Capital Corp Annual Investor Day Transcript
Feb 08, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...