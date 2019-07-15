Jul 15, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Katie Brine - Empire Company Limited - Director of IR



Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for IFRS 16 Investor Education Call. Not the most riveting topic to start off your week, but we thought it would be helpful to give you a better understanding of the impact of the new accounting standards on Empire.



This call is being recorded, and the audio recording will be available on the company's website at empireco.ca. There is a PowerPoint presentation on our website we will be referring to on this call, which you should all have access to.



Joining me on the call this morning are Michael Vels, Chief Financial Officer; Adam Sheparski, Vice President Finance, Treasury and Reporting; and Nicole Battista,